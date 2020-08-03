Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,313 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $53.73 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

