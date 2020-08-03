Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,434 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $173.71 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

