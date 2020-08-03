Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.