Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $137.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.