Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $21,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after purchasing an additional 505,883 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 444,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.