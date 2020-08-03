Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 59,911 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,911 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $127.07 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.