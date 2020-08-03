Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

