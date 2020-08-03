Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

