Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE:GPI opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.