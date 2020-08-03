Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

