Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, China International Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.