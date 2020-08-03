Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 52.9% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

