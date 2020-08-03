Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $35.95 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

