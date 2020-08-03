Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.