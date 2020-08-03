SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

