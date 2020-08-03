Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.