Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after buying an additional 424,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,667,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the period.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

