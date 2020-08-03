Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

