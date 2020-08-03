Heard Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heard Capital LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,431,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

