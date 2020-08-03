Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.