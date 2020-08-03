Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

