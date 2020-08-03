38,407 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,948,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,767,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,961,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,024,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,446,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.71.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

