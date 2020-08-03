Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.