Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

