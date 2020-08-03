Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Apache by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Apache by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Apache by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE:APA opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.