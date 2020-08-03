Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

NYSE:TAP opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

