Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRB Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

