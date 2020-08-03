Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

