Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $818,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $145.87 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

