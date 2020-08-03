Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 185 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $229.56 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $382.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

