Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

