Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 6,172 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $353,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

