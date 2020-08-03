Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

