G&S Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

