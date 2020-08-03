Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

