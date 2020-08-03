Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

