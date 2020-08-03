Creative Planning Purchases 4,810 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.