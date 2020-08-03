Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

