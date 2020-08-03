Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $205.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

