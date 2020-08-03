Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after buying an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

