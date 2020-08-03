Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,110. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

