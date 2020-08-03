Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $230.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.13.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.02. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $198.66. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.