Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,061 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.