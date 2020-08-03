CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,048 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 175,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 60.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 169,499 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

