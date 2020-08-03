CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 24.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE IP opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

