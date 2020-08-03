Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,402,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,754 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $390,000.

GDV stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

