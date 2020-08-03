Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 612,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,731,128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.40% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $23.74 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

