Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

DOC stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.