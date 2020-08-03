Raymond James & Associates Sells 109,003 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 119,365 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

