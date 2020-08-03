Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after buying an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after buying an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,284,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,083,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

